First Alert: Chilly afternoon with clouds decreasing

A few lingering light showers or sprinkles are possible this morning, but mainly in our southern areas.

A few areas of patch frost are also possible.

Wake-up temperatures are brisk in the mid 30s north to the low 40s south.

Clouds will begin to decrease throughout the day allowing for peeks of sunshine later on.

This afternoon will remain chilly with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s.

Clouds push back into the Heartland tonight, with a system that should keep most of the precipitation off to our south.

There is a slim chance for a few showers mixing in possibly with some snowflakes across southeast Missouri. There will not be any accumulation.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There is a chance for widespread frost across the Heartland on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning.

