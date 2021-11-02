Executive order closes State Offices the day after Thanksgiving

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Tuesday, November 2, that he signed an executive order 21-11 to close state offices.

The state offices will be closed on Friday, November 26.

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, and it reminds us to always count our blessings and remember all the good in our lives,” Governor Parson said. “Teresa and I are so thankful for our state team members for their hard work and dedication to serving Missourians every day. From our family to yours, we wish all Missourians a happy Thanksgiving Day weekend and pray that you will continue to be blessed throughout the coming year.”

To read and view the executive order 21-11 visit the website.

