Heartland Votes
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill

By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were sent to the 3000 block of Sycamore Street on October 27, after they were told three children there had been exposed to fentanyl.

Officer Jarid Harris said one of those children was a four-year-old, who was upstairs sleeping.

“I dealt with him, getting him dressed,” Harris said. “A four-year-old that just woke up, and we went outside and we waited for AMR to arrive.”

As they continued to wait, Harris said they were worried about the boy.

“This innocent child was put in a situation where he had no control over it,” Harris said. “It’s something that could kill you instantly.”

Harris said when they have someone they suspect ingested fentanyl, the usual protocol is to wait for medical responders to arrive.

As they continued to wait, he said they decided they would go against that protocol.

“We had waited for a little while, so it was time to get him to the hospital and make sure everything was okay with him,” he explained.

Harris drove alone with the child, and made sure to let the kid pick the radio station.

“I kept talking to him because I didn’t want him to fall asleep,” he said.

By that point, all the officers were already aware that one of the other three children who were exposed to fentanyl had died.

“With fentanyl we always have a sense of urgency, but it definitely gave you more of a sense of urgency knowing that had already happened,” Harris said.

He arrived at the hospital, where a team of professionals were ready.

Harris says from there, he was glad the child was in the right hands.

“I was told he was going to be okay,” he said.

Harris said that at no point did the kid have any idea he was in danger.

