Egyptian Health Dept. reported 5 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 2.(KEYC)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 2.

Saline County

o Female: one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 60s.

o Male: one boy in his teens, one man in his 40s.

  • Total cases- 4,667
  • Total deaths - 70

Gallatin County

o Male: one man in his 60s.

  • Total cases- 880
  • Total deaths - 9

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

• Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• being coughed on

• kissing

• sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

• Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

• Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800

• Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

• Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

• Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735

• Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

