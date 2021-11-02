Heartland Votes
Delegation from Taiwan visits Alexander-Cairo River Port project

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler invited a delegation from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago to come to Cairo and see the progress on the ongoing Alexander-Cairo River Port project.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A group from Taiwan visited the Heartland on Tuesday, November 2.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler invited a delegation from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago to come to Cairo and see the progress on the ongoing Alexander-Cairo River Port project.

Officials say the project could help with the current supply chain issues and would be a big boost for the local economy.

”It’s going to be a game changer, actually, especially as we have a supply chain congestion as you see the sort of news on the port congestion on the west coast and a lot of disruptions, especially for the goods from Asia/Pacific to the American market here. It’s going to be successful. It’s going to help a lot for businesses,” Sen. Fowler said.

“This is changing opportunity,” he continued. “This is giving hope to our area. Not just Cairo, not just Alexander County, but the entire state of Illinois and the entire region, the entire Midwest. For the professionals in the industry to say that this could become the nation’s hub for river port transportation and opportunities, that’s a tall statement. But it’s a reality, especially with the way the industry is growing.”

A groundbreaking for the river port project is expected to happen in 2022.

