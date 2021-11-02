Crash involving fallen tree blocks road in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County is blocked by a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.

This is near the KY 124/Cerulean Road intersection.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), early reports claim a vehicle hit a fallen tree or the vehicle was hit by a falling tree which injured an occupant.

KYTC said the road is expected to be closed until 9 a.m.

