Crash involving fallen tree blocks road in Trigg Co.
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County is blocked by a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.
This is near the KY 124/Cerulean Road intersection.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), early reports claim a vehicle hit a fallen tree or the vehicle was hit by a falling tree which injured an occupant.
KYTC said the road is expected to be closed until 9 a.m.
