Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crash involving fallen tree blocks road in Trigg Co.

KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County is blocked by a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.
KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County is blocked by a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.(WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County is blocked by a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.

This is near the KY 124/Cerulean Road intersection.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), early reports claim a vehicle hit a fallen tree or the vehicle was hit by a falling tree which injured an occupant.

KYTC said the road is expected to be closed until 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Arnold Felton was wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for assault second degree in...
Man wanted in Poplar Bluff shooting investigation in custody
A Charleston DPS officer on patrol witnessed three males get out of the rear of a vehicle and...
Officer witnesses shooting in Charleston, Mo.
The City of Cape Girardeau's first urban deer hunting season began on Monday, November 1.
3 deer harvested on first day Cape Girardeau’s first urban deer hunt
Emily Darnell is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument over fast food.
Paducah woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument over fast food

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Murray, Kentucky man riding a bicycle was hit by a pick-up truck in Calloway County on...
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash involving a truck
Street signs around Southeast Missouri State University have a new look.
Redhawk street signs installed in Cape Girardeau
Redhawk street signs installed in Cape Girardeau
Redhawk street signs installed in Cape Girardeau