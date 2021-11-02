Heartland Votes
Community leader proposes urban farm in Cape Girardeau’s south side

The area at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau could soon become the site of a self-sustaining farm.(KFVS)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An urban farm could be coming to the south side of Cape Girardeau.

The area at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard could soon become the site of a self-sustaining community.

One community leader wants to convert 16 acres of land into a farming community to help feed local residents.

The proposed south side farm would have a self-sustaining farm, a fresh produce store, housing facility and an education center.

Jimmy Wilferth, the vice president of marketing at Saint Francis Healthcare System, said the project will only work if he has the backing of the community.

“You can’t go in and do something without being invited in to do something,” he said. “And that’s been a key element in this is, with that mindset. Going and doing something to someone, that’s not the end result that your going to look for. I wanna work with somebody, we at Saint Francis want to work with this community. Our whole community. Because the south Cape area, that sometimes gets designated as there, no, that’s Cape Girardeau, we are all in this community together.”

He said the $20 million project was presented to the city council on Monday night, November 1; and in two weeks it will go back to the board for approval.

If approved, the the earliest date for site work to begin is November 16.

