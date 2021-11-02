Cloudy With A Few Showers This Morning

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s north to the low 40s south. A few light showers/sprinkles are possible primarily in our southern areas this morning. A few areas of patchy frost can occur this morning. Clouds will begin to decrease through the day today causing more sunshine to be visible later on. However, it will stay chilly with high temps in the low to mid 50s across the Heartland.

Clouds will make their way back into the Heartland tonight with a system that should keep most of the precipitation off to our south. There is a slim chance of a few showers mixing in possibly with some snowflakes but no impacts or accumulation will occur across southeast Missouri. Wednesday will turn into a mostly cloudy day with high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The main story Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning will be the potential for freezing and subfreezing temperatures across the Heartland. We could also see widespread frost on these mornings.

-Lisa

