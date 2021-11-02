Advance man arrested on multiple burglary, stealing, property damage charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Advance man was arrested on multiple charges in Stoddard County.

Shawn Yount was arrested on three counts of burglary first degree, ten counts of burglary second degree, seven counts of stealing, three counts of stealing-$750 or more, three counts of property damage first degree and four counts of property damage second degree.

Yount is being held without bond.

