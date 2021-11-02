Heartland Votes
9 wildlife refuges closed at Land Between the Lakes

Officials say nine wildlife refuges at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area have closed until next year.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Officials say nine wildlife refuges at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area have closed until next year.

Signs or buoys mark areas closed to activities that include hunting, fishing and boating.

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday in a statement that the areas will reopen on March 15.

The closures include portions of Kentucky Lake, Lake Barkley and several smaller lakes.

The closures provide undisturbed resting and feeding areas for bald eagles, waterfowl and shorebirds.

Land Between the Lakes is a 170,000 acre recreation area in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

