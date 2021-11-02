$750K grant awarded to help Ky. high school students

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A $750,000 grant was awarded to expand an information technology program for Kentucky students.

The grant money to Dataseam would expand an IT registered program for up to 23 additional Kentucky counties, allowing 136 students to earn IT certifications.

Based in Louisville, the nonprofit Dataseam manages a cloud-based high performance computing environment to benefit K-12 education, university research and workforce and economic development for high technology industries in Kentucky.

The organization provides opportunities for students with workforce training and industry-standard certification at participating schools.

“This is another successful example of what we can accomplish when we put education first,” said Governor Beshear. “Students are getting the instruction and training needed to build their careers beyond high school graduation with good-paying positions. The apprenticeship program’s expansion will also help businesses have a sustainable IT worker pipeline for critical jobs that will help Kentucky’s economy.”

The two-year Dataseam registered apprenticeship is approved by the U.S. Department of Labor and includes information technology jobs for students in participating school districts, on-the-job learning and mentoring and hands-on coursework.

Student apprentices can earn two industry-standard certifications as part of earning the U.S. DOL Information Technology Support Specialist Certificate.

The program will be implemented with guidance from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

