Heartland Votes
Advertisement

$750K grant awarded to help Ky. high school students

The grant money to Dataseam would expand an IT registered program for up to 23 additional...
The grant money to Dataseam would expand an IT registered program for up to 23 additional Kentucky counties, allowing 136 students to earn IT certifications. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A $750,000 grant was awarded to expand an information technology program for Kentucky students.

The grant money to Dataseam would expand an IT registered program for up to 23 additional Kentucky counties, allowing 136 students to earn IT certifications.

Based in Louisville, the nonprofit Dataseam manages a cloud-based high performance computing environment to benefit K-12 education, university research and workforce and economic development for high technology industries in Kentucky.

The organization provides opportunities for students with workforce training and industry-standard certification at participating schools.

“This is another successful example of what we can accomplish when we put education first,” said Governor Beshear. “Students are getting the instruction and training needed to build their careers beyond high school graduation with good-paying positions. The apprenticeship program’s expansion will also help businesses have a sustainable IT worker pipeline for critical jobs that will help Kentucky’s economy.”

The two-year Dataseam registered apprenticeship is approved by the U.S. Department of Labor and includes information technology jobs for students in participating school districts, on-the-job learning and mentoring and hands-on coursework.

Student apprentices can earn two industry-standard certifications as part of earning the U.S. DOL Information Technology Support Specialist Certificate.

The program will be implemented with guidance from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Arnold Felton was wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for assault second degree in...
Man wanted in Poplar Bluff shooting investigation in custody
The City of Cape Girardeau's first urban deer hunting season began on Monday, November 1.
3 deer harvested on first day Cape Girardeau’s first urban deer hunt
Emily Darnell is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument over fast food.
Paducah woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument over fast food
A Charleston DPS officer on patrol witnessed three males get out of the rear of a vehicle and...
Officer witnesses shooting in Charleston, Mo.

Latest News

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Mo. special election Tues.
Caruthersville Police arrested a 40-year-old man for impersonating one of their own.
Man arrested for burglary, stealing, impersonating a police officer
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 14 new COVID-19 cases
KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County is blocked by a crash involving box truck hauling paper...
Truck hauling paper goods crashes, blocks road in Trigg Co.