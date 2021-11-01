United Way community meetings in Missouri

southeast Missouri (KFVS) - The United Way is hosting meetings to let the community know what they’re doing to help.

The organization is identifying areas the public would like to address.

The meetings will be located in Bollinger, Perry, Northern Scott and Cape Girardeau County.

The organization will be having the meetings every Tuesday and Thursday night for five weeks.

Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton, said this is a way to involve the community in their decisions.

”But hearing directly from people in each community telling us, this is what we need, this is what’s working or you know how sometimes people will say, you know what we really need around here!? This is the chance to come and say that and we need everyone to come out and talk to us,” said Shelton.

Every United Way gets to decide which organizations to fund.

These meetings will help guide funding decisions for the next year.

