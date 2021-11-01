St. Mary celebrates Halloween after tornado

ST. MARY, Mo. (KFVS) - A week after a tornado hit St. Mary, folks are making sure the Halloween festivities continues.

“We’re going to still continue to do life and that we’re going to continue to do it together” Ed Carter, Pastor of Trinity Baptists Church said.

Carter and his church are making sure the Halloween spirit does not die amidst the city recovering from the storm, with a community truck or treat

“It something that all the families look forward to. Halloween is one of those special days people like to just get out and about” Carter said.

This is not the church’s first year hosting trunk or treat, but this year means more it ever has before.

“It’s such a great opportunity to let them know that beyond a natural disaster that we can enjoy each other’s company, enjoy Halloween and move on from it” Erika Worley, one church member said.

“Or communities are pretty good at pulling together so I knew it would work out. We’re alright” Jade Roche, another church member said.

Trick or treaters said seeing the devastation from a week ago, makes them grateful for moment like these.

“Just to understand how serious things can really be. Tornados are actually a scary thing” Hydee Dallas Lemons, a trick or treater said.

Carter said he hopes this event gives hope to those effected by the storm.

“Regardless of what happens and takes place, whatever devastation, we’re going to hold each other up and we’re going to give each other encouragement” Carter said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.