Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 30 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 1.
The health department also reported 51 newly recovered cases.
According to the health department there is also a total of 132 active cases.
They also said there is one additional death and currently 174 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.
