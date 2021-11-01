Heartland Votes
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 10 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 1.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 1.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 1
  • 18-64 years - 5
  • 65 and up - 3

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 32
  • Released from isolation - 4,459
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday. November 1 and Wednesday, November 3.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

