Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 10 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 1.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years - 1
- 18-64 years - 5
- 65 and up - 3
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 32
- Released from isolation - 4,459
- Deaths - 74
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday. November 1 and Wednesday, November 3.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
