Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Joshua Lilly, of Qulin, was arrested on Monday, November 1 by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.
According to court records, he was charged with third-degree assault.
According to Puxico police, they received a call about a possible assault around 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 at the FEMA parking lot.
Lilly is being held on a $7,500 cash or surety bond.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.