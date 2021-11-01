Paducah woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument over fast food

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument over fast food.

Emily L. Darnell, 23, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault/domestic violence.

According to police, they were called to a home on Goodman Street around 11:05 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

Officers found the victim walking away from the home.

According to police, the victim told them he was sleeping when Darnell woke him, wanting to go to a fast food restaurant.

The victim said he refused and went upstairs to get away from Darnell.

He said she followed him, so he went back downstairs. There, he told police Darnell grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the right shoulder, left arm and wrist.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment

Darnell was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

