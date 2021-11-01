Officer witnesses shooting in Charleston, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A 22-year-old man and two teenagers were taken into custody following a shooting in Charleston on Friday afternoon, October 29.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Elm and Marshall Streets at approximately 1:25 p.m.

According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS), an officer on patrol witnessed three males get out of the rear of a vehicle and start shooting at the stopped vehicle in front of them.

When the suspects saw the officer, they took off in their vehicle.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

DPS said after a short chase, the driver stopped near Boone Avenue and all three people inside the suspect vehicle took off running.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody after a brief chase on foot.

Police said two guns were recovered and one of the guns had been reported stolen out of Kentucky.

The third suspect was taken into custody on Saturday.

Darrick Irvin, of Charleston, was arrested and booked into the Mississippi County Jail.

Irvin was charged with assault first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.

Two Charleston boys, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been referred to the juvenile court on the same charges as Irvin.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting.

Both were transported by a private vehicle to a nearby medical facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The victims are expected to be released.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office assisted DPS in the vehicle and foot chase.

