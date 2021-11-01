Heartland Votes
MONEY TALKS: Stagflation, hyperinflation, Striketober and real estate trends

By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The top topics of the week is the possibility of stagflation suggested by some publications, and the possibility of hyperinflation, as suggested by a social media CEO.

Meanwhile, a series of strikes in October led to what some dubbed “Striketober.”

Lastly, some are saying that the latest real estate trend is having homes both in the city and the country.

We discuss these stories on the latest Money Talks.

