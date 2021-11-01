Heartland Votes
Mo. special election Tues.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The special election in Missouri is Tuesday, November 2.

One question many voters in the Heartland will be asked to decide: internet sales tax.

The question will appear on ballots in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Delta in Cape Girardeau County.

Voters in Scott City and Butler County will also be asked about internet sales tax.

Supporters of the tax argue it would level the playing field for local, brick and mortar stores and raise revenue currently not being collected.

Missouri cleared the way for communities to start collecting the tax with legislation signed by Governor Mike Parson earlier this year.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

