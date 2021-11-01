McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating three-vehicle crash
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported a three-vehicle crash in the area of 845 Highland Church Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. on October 31.
The sheriff’s office also reported that five individuals were transported to Baptist health Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
