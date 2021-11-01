McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating three-vehicle crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported a three-vehicle crash in the area of 845 Highland Church Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. on October 31.

The sheriff’s office also reported that five individuals were transported to Baptist health Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

