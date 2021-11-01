POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in shooting investigation.

Police are trying to track down 55-year-old Arnold Felton.

He is wanted for assault second degree in regards to a shooting investigation.

The public is asked not to approach Felton, but to call police if they see him.

Police said Felton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Felton is bald with brown eyes, weighs 200 pounds and 5-foot-seven-inches tall.

Anyone who sees Felton or know his whereabouts is urged to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

