Arnold Felton is wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for assault second degree in regards to a shooting investigation.(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in shooting investigation.

Police are trying to track down 55-year-old Arnold Felton.

He is wanted for assault second degree in regards to a shooting investigation.

The public is asked not to approach Felton, but to call police if they see him.

Police said Felton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Felton is bald with brown eyes, weighs 200 pounds and 5-foot-seven-inches tall.

Anyone who sees Felton or know his whereabouts is urged to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Please contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department if you know the whereabouts of Arnold Felton. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

