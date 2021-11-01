A local boy scout installs bike repair stands along the trail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local boy scout moves forward on a project to benefit bike riders on the popular Cape LaCroix Trail.

15-year-old, Jacob Mahnke worked to install the first of four bike repair stands along the trail.

“My mom really loves biking and I like doing it too. So I think it’ll really help people around here,” said Mahnke.

A perfect Eagle Scout project for Mahnke, who wants to make a difference in his community.

Mahnke said he raised more than $56 hundred dollars 65 dollars to fund his project.

“Took a lot of donations lots of people helped,” said Mahnke.

Mahnke and one of his friends screwed bolts into a cement pad to hold the bike stand in place.

Brock Davis heads up to Cape’s parks and recreation department.

Davis said he’s excited to finally see these stands installed for folks to use.

“These are great for our trails, we have a little over eight miles of trails throughout the city. (cover with video) And of course you know if anybody’s bicycled long enough you know they break down and you get flat tires,” said Davis.

All four stands will include the tools riders need to make a quick bike repair.

Davis sees Mahnke’s stands getting a lot of use.

“This will be great for people that’s on the trail not only for recreational uses, but a lot of people bike to work and to the store or whatever the case might be so these stations will give access to them to do some repairs and hopefully we can get more in the future,” said Davis.

Meantime, Mahnke’s proud to leave his mark on the trail and help fellow riders in the process.

“I really hope that people get a lot of use out of it, I hope they can stay here for a really long time,” said Mahnke.

Mahnke said he hopes to get all four bike repair stands installed by tomorrow Tuesday, November 2.

