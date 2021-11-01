Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lake of the Ozarks leaders react to possible casino plans

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake of the Ozarks leaders say they learned about the news of the proposed casino Friday just before a news release.

The Osage Nation of Oklahoma announced plans to build a new casino.

“This is about the biggest leap that they have taken,” said Mike Leara, Chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission. “We know from the past there was Indian interest in Missouri, but there are a lot of hurdles that are in front of them before something like that would happen.’

This would be Missouri’s first tribal casino.

“There are no tribal territories in the state of Missouri, and tribal casinos in other states are on tribal territory. So they generally work with those gaming commissions or gaming boards, whatever that state has, and it’s monitored or taxes are paid or what the arrangements are usually in conjunction with a gaming regulatory body of some sort,” said Leara.

The tribe says they plan to buy land in Miller County and build the casino there. There is no timeline on when the casino will be built.

In an email to KY3 after the story aired, Osage Nation spokesperson Rich Chrismer said, “Support for this project has been overwhelmingly positive from local and state officials, tourism leaders, and economic development officials who view this initiative as a tremendous opportunity for the Lake region. We value transparency, which is one of the reasons we were in contact with local officials before the announcement and will continue working with stakeholders throughout this process.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game.
Parent accused of attacking referee after Puxico basketball game
Arnold Felton was wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for assault second degree in...
Man wanted in Poplar Bluff shooting investigation in custody
The City of Cape Girardeau's first urban deer hunting season began on Monday, November 1.
3 deer harvested on first day Cape Girardeau’s first urban deer hunt
Emily Darnell is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument over fast food.
Paducah woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument over fast food
Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Mo. special election Tues.

Latest News

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Mo. special election Tues.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 5 new cases of COVID-19
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 2.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Residents got the chance to vote during the special election on Tuesday, November 2.
Election day for internet sales tax