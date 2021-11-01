Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 11/5

Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 5.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Watch Heartland Football Friday playoffs on November 5.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • Scott City at St. Vincent (Game of the Week)
  • Mehlville at Jackson
  • Caruthersville at Hayti
  • Dexter at Kennett
  • Kelly at New Madrid County Central
  • Poplar Bluff at Seckman

If you’re at the game, send us photos or videos below!

