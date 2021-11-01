Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson makes two appointments in the Heartland

Governor Mike Parson appointed two people in the Heartland on Monday, November 1 to fill county office vacancies.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson appointed two people in the Heartland on Monday, November 1 to fill county office vacancies.

Shannon Landers was appointed as the New Madrid County Circuit Clerk and Denise Smith was appointed as the Reynolds County Collector.

According to the governor’s office, Landers, of Sikeston, has served as Chief Deputy Clerk and Principal Court Clerk for New Madrid County since 2012. She has also served as a deputy clerk in the office for more than 25 years.

Smith, of Ellington has served as Deputy Clerk in the Reynolds Country Clerk’s Office since 2013.

Gov. Parson also made the following appointments statewide on Monday:

  • Kerry Casey, of Chesterfield, was appointed to the State Board of Education.
  • Tom Gorsline, of Macks Creek, was appointed as the Camden County Public Administrator.
  • Florence Hill, of Bellefontaine, was appointed to the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners.
  • Roger Walleck, of Columbia, was appointed to the Workers’ Compensation Determinations Review Board.
  • Katie Jo Wheeler, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Administrative Hearing Commission.

