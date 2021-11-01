First Alert: Chilly morning with fog

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off very chilly with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Patchy fog is possible in cooler areas.

This morning will start off sunny, but clouds will gradually increase from west to east.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs below average in the low to upper 50s.

A few light sprinkles are possible tonight because of a weak disturbance. No significant rainfall is expected.

Most of this week will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few chances for showers.

It will also be very cold for this time of year.

High temps will remain in the low to mid 50s.

Low temps, especially near the end of the week, could be at and below freezing.

We will be monitoring this for the potential of widespread frost and a possible freeze.

This will all depend on how much cloud cover and calm winds we see.

