A few showers this evening. Much colder weather this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few scattered showers move across the Heartland this evening. We have even had a few reports of light sleet falling at times. With temperatures well above freezing, there will be no travel issues. The showers will move out of the Heartland during the predawn hours tomorrow. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s north to the lower 40s south.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 50s. The chilly weather will last through the rest of the work week. Much of the area will see freezing temperatures by the end of the week.

