A chilly week ahead

Increasing clouds expected through the afternoon hours, with some scattered showers arriving mainly after sunset. The light rain will continue overnight, but Tuesday morning will be dry. Clouds will hang through the morning hours on Tuesday, but sunshine will return to many areas by the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s. Highs on Tuesday will be well below average again, in the 50s. The coldest air in the 7 day will happen Wednesday through Friday morning. Lows will dip at or below freezing in many areas during those mornings. Freeze warnings and watches will likely be issued.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.