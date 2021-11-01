Heartland Votes
Chilly Monday Morning

Cooler than average temps stick around this week..
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.(Source: cNews/ Angela Firebaugh)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning. Patchy fog will be possible in cooler areas. Plan on some sun shining starting off the day but clouds will gradually increase from west to east making it mostly cloudy by the afternoon. High temperatures will be below average in the low to upper 50s. A few light sprinkles are possible tonight with a weak disturbance, but no significant impacts expected. Most of this week will have added clouds with a few chances of showers. However, it will be very cold for this time of year. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s this week. Low temperatures, especially near the end of the week, could be at and below freezing. We will be monitoring this for the potential of a widespread frost, depending on how much cloud cover and clam winds we see, and a possible freeze.

-Lisa

