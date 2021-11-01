Carbondale police looking for armed robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

At around 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers learned the victim was walking westbound on the north sidewalk in the 700 or 800 block of West Walnut Street when they were approached by the suspect who was walking east on the street.

They said the suspect displayed the tip of a concealed knife and demanded property.

Police say the victim was able to get away.

The suspect was described as wearing a black jacket, ski mask, dark-colored jeans and black boots with tape on them. It’s unknown which direction the suspect went.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.