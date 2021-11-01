Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau's first urban deer hunting season begins Monday

The City of Cape Girardeau will have its first urban deer hunting season beginning on Monday,...
The City of Cape Girardeau will have its first urban deer hunting season beginning on Monday, November 1.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Cape Girardeau will have its first urban deer hunting season beginning on Monday, November 1.

Just 47 hunters will be allowed to take part in the season.

In order to participate, hunters must 18 years or older and completed state issued hunter education.

Hunters can only use bow and arrows to harvest a deer.

Hunting within the city limits will only be permitted in five managed hunting areas which include Twin Trees, Cape Rock, Fountain Park and Delaware Park.

Each site will have “No Trespassing” signs posted at their entrances and parts of the parks will be closed off to the public.

The urban deer hunting season ends on Sunday, December 5.

At the end of the season, the Cape Girardeau City Council will evaluate the managed deer hunt to decide whether or not to continue the program.

For more information on the urban deer hunting season in Cape Girardeau, click here.

