Cape Girardeau police investigating string of car thefts, break-ins

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At least two vehicles were stolen out of homes this holiday weekend.

Kelley Callow said her 2016 Jeep was stolen out of her garage on Saturday night.

“They walked into the four walls of my house is what I feel like,” she said. “And now that I’ve had to have all the locks changed for my safety, it’s a little rattling.”

She said even though the car was recovered early Monday morning, it’s going to cost her thousands of dollars in personal damage.

“I have a $500 deductible, I had to pay for a tow truck. I had to take off work today. I had to pay for a lock smith. I had personal items in the car that were stolen,” she said. “So, I’m out more money than what my insurance is going to cover in the end.”

The stolen Jeep Cherokee was found off Highway 177 on the road that leads up to the Galaxy park model airfield, but the criminals, in an attempt to steal the catalytic converter, left behind a plethora of fingerprints on the car along with multiple Sawzall blades.

“I will press charges and I want to see it stopped.”

Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Joey Hann said he encourages everyone to make sure their vehicles are secure after driving them.

“Even if your car is in your garage or on your carport, don’t leave your keys inside your vehicle. Make sure it’s secure and locked up and any would be thieves don’t have access to your car.”

“So, my advice would be to lock your doors,” Callow said. “Don’t trust anybody. Report any suspicious activity.”

If they know anything about this case, you’re asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

