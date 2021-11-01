Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau dentist collects candy for troops

Donated candy lays on a table at Ruopp Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau.
Donated candy lays on a table at Ruopp Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ruopp Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau is collecting candy to help send to the U.S. Troops.

It’s a program called Operation Gratitude and they’ve had it for nine years now.

This is a good way for those to get rid of any unwanted candy after trick-or-treating.

“Parents get the candy out of the house,” Ruopp Family Dentistry’s Janice Johnson said. “I’m bringing mine in first thing and most people bring all their leftovers in. It gets the kids to not have so much sweets at home. So they kind of pick out what they want and bring in some of the extras so that they can send it to the troops or just donate what they have to the troops because they want to help.”

Johnson said it’s great that so many people provide candy to them so they can help out all the troops with any candy they get.

“We like to give back to our troops in any little way that we can. And of course I think that they enjoy to have sweets to give to children or just to have themselves. But to give to people all over the world, and it’s just a little way, just a small way to help out.”

The whole week they will be colleting candy for anyone that wants to drop it off.

Last year they collected over 150 pounds of candy.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Nelson (left) and William Taylor (right) have been charged in a stolen vehicle...
Two Ill. men charged with stealing vehicle; one accused of stealing patrol vehicle, leading officers on a chase
On Saturday, October 30, a male was shot in the leg near the groin area in Marion, Ill.
Man injured in shooting in Marion, Ill.
A man was found dead inside his vehicle from gunshot wounds.
Homicide investigation underway in Alexander Co.
Arnold Felton is wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for assault second degree in...
Man wanted in Poplar Bluff shooting investigation
61-year-old man was pronounced dead on Forest Road at Kedron Road from crash.
Investigation for deadly traffic crash

Latest News

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
Mo. special election Tues.
Missouri’s deer archery season continues through November 12 and resumes Nov. 24 through Jan....
More than 15K deer harvested during early youth hunting season in Mo.
The City of Cape Girardeau's first urban deer hunting season began on Monday, November 1.
Cape Girardeau’s first urban deer hunting season begins Monday
An officer witnessed a shooting in Charleston, Mo.
Officer witnesses shooting in Charleston, Mo.