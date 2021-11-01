Cape Girardeau dentist collects candy for troops

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ruopp Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau is collecting candy to help send to the U.S. Troops.

It’s a program called Operation Gratitude and they’ve had it for nine years now.

This is a good way for those to get rid of any unwanted candy after trick-or-treating.

“Parents get the candy out of the house,” Ruopp Family Dentistry’s Janice Johnson said. “I’m bringing mine in first thing and most people bring all their leftovers in. It gets the kids to not have so much sweets at home. So they kind of pick out what they want and bring in some of the extras so that they can send it to the troops or just donate what they have to the troops because they want to help.”

Johnson said it’s great that so many people provide candy to them so they can help out all the troops with any candy they get.

“We like to give back to our troops in any little way that we can. And of course I think that they enjoy to have sweets to give to children or just to have themselves. But to give to people all over the world, and it’s just a little way, just a small way to help out.”

The whole week they will be colleting candy for anyone that wants to drop it off.

Last year they collected over 150 pounds of candy.

