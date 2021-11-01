Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bald eagle found shot in in Piedmont, Mo.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - An injured bald eagle was found injured over the weekend in Piedmont.

Agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation took the female eagle to Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Sedgewickville.

The rehab facility is a nonprofit organization licensed to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.

After looking over the eagle, Watkins Wildlife Rehab said they found that the bird had been shot in the lower back.

They said the eagle will be taken to Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau to receive care and a scan to learn more about the wound.

Anyone with information on how the eagle got shot is asked to contact Watkins Wildlife Rehab at 573-866-3436 or the Missouri Department Conservation at 573-751-4115.

We need your help! We received this injured lady yesterday from MO conservation. She had been found in Piedmont,...

Posted by Watkins Wildlife Rehab on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Nelson (left) and William Taylor (right) have been charged in a stolen vehicle...
Two Ill. men charged with stealing vehicle; one accused of stealing patrol vehicle, leading officers on a chase
On Saturday, October 30, a male was shot in the leg near the groin area in Marion, Ill.
Man injured in shooting in Marion, Ill.
A man was found dead inside his vehicle from gunshot wounds.
Homicide investigation underway in Alexander Co.
61-year-old man was pronounced dead on Forest Road at Kedron Road from crash.
Investigation for deadly traffic crash
The escapee was last seen wearing a green jacket , black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.
New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for escapee

Latest News

Arnold Felton is wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for assault second degree in...
Man wanted in shooting investigation
Bald eagle found shot in Piedmont, Mo.
Bald eagle found shot in Piedmont, Mo.
Urban deer hunt begins in Cape Girardeau
Urban deer hunt begins in Cape Girardeau
The City of Cape Girardeau will have its first urban deer hunting season beginning on Monday,...
Cape Girardeau’s first urban deer hunting season begins Monday