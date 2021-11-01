Bald eagle found shot in in Piedmont, Mo.

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - An injured bald eagle was found injured over the weekend in Piedmont.

Agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation took the female eagle to Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Sedgewickville.

The rehab facility is a nonprofit organization licensed to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.

After looking over the eagle, Watkins Wildlife Rehab said they found that the bird had been shot in the lower back.

They said the eagle will be taken to Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau to receive care and a scan to learn more about the wound.

Anyone with information on how the eagle got shot is asked to contact Watkins Wildlife Rehab at 573-866-3436 or the Missouri Department Conservation at 573-751-4115.

We need your help! We received this injured lady yesterday from MO conservation. She had been found in Piedmont,... Posted by Watkins Wildlife Rehab on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.