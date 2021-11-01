Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Astros force World Series back to Houston with 9-5 win over Braves

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in...
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carlos Correa had three hits, Martin Maldonado found three different ways to drive in runs and pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and cut their World Series deficit to three games to two.

Adam Duvall’s first-inning grand slam off Framber Valdez had built a 4-0 lead, but the Astros scored twice in the second off rookie Tucker Davidson, making his first big league appearance since mid-June, then tied the score in the third.

Freddie Freeman’s home run in the bottom half put the Braves back ahead as they tried to close out their first title since 1995, but A.J. Minter walked Maldonado with the bases loaded in the fifth and Gonzalez singled for a 7-5 lead.

Game 6 is in Houston on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

61-year-old man was pronounced dead on Forest Road at Kedron Road from crash.
Investigation for deadly traffic crash
The escapee was last seen wearing a green jacket , black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.
New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for escapee
William Taylor (right) and Matthew Nelson (left) have been charged in a stolen vehicle...
Two Illinois men charged in stolen vehicle investigation
Jonathan (left) and Philip (right) Cooper were charged in connection with Jerry Ott's murder.
2 Campbell, Mo. men charged in connection with missing man’s murder
A homicide investigation is ongoing as of Friday, October 29.
Homicide investigation underway in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle crash near 845 Highland...
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating three-vehicle crash
William Taylor (right) and Matthew Nelson (left) have been charged in a stolen vehicle...
Two Illinois men charged in stolen vehicle investigation
American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend due to weather and staff...
Passengers frustrated by American Airlines cancellations
A week after an EF-2 tornado hit St. Mary, folks are making sure the Halloween festivities...
St. Mary celebrates Halloween after tornado