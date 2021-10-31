Two Illinois men charged in stolen vehicle investigation

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men have been charged in a stolen vehicle investigation conducted by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Charleston Department of Public Safety.

According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety, on Thursday, October 28, at around 2:30 p.m., the agency received information that there may be a stolen vehicle on the parking lot of the Flying J Truck Stop.

Officers located the vehicle and verified it was stolen before taking two male occupants into custody.

The suspects vehicle was searched and it was discovered that a stolen firearm, stolen checks and approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine were found.

During the search, one of the male suspects in the Sheriff’s Department vehicle was able to get out of his handcuffs and stole the patrol vehicle.

He fled the parking lot and almost hit three law enforcement officers before heading east bound on US 60.

The pursuit crossed into the State of Illinois, and he was finally apprehended near Buncombe, Illinois.

The results of the investigation include:

Taylor, William R., age 43, of Vienna, IL – Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Stealing a Motor Vehicle, Stealing a Firearm and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Device.

William R. Taylor, age 43, of Vienna, Illinois has been charged with: Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Stealing a Motor Vehicle, Stealing a Firearm and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Device. Taylor is currently being held at the Mississippi County Jail on a $50,000 bond. (Charleston Department of Public Safety)

Taylor is currently being held at the Mississippi County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Nelson, Matthew L., age 40, of Buncombe, IL – Assault 1st Degree on Law Enforcement Officer x3, Armed Criminal Action x3, Escape from Custody, Stealing a Motor Vehicle x2, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Stealing a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Property Damage.

Matthew L. Nelson, age 40, of Buncombe, Illinois has been charged with: Assault 1st Degree on Law Enforcement Officer x3, Armed Criminal Action x3, Escape from Custody, Stealing a Motor Vehicle x2, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Stealing a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Property Damage. (Charleston Department of Public Safety)

Nelson is currently being held in the State of Illinois, awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.