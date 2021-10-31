Heartland Votes
Shooting investigation in Marion, Ill.

By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department responded on Saturday, October 30, around 1:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Jodi Lane about shots being fired.

According to the Marion Police Department when they arrived on the scene they found a 29-year-old white male victim that had been shot in the leg near the groin area.

Marion Police Department said witnesses transported the male victim to the Heartland Regional Medical Center.

He was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

The suspect had left the scene in a dark four door vehicle.

MDP said Braden D. Whitecotton,23, of Herrin, Ill. is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning.

Whitecotton, has brown hair with green eyes and is 6′0.

MDP also said Whitecotton last known location was in the area of Little Grassy Road/ Prison Road.

Whitecotton should be considered armed and dangerous.

MDP advises the public to not approach Whitecotton.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Currently the investigation is still ongoing.

