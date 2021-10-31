Ongoing homicide investigation in Alexander Co.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police and the Division of Criminal investigation was requested to investigate a homicide on Saturday, October 30, around 12:15 a.m. by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department.

The homicide occurred on Route 3 in Klondike, Ill.

According to the Illinois State Police the victim 61-year-old, Stanley Mech, of Cairo, Ill. was found dead inside his vehicle from gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP and DCI at 618-542-2171 or extension 1207.

The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be announced at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.