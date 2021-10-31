Heartland Votes
MODOT URGES SAFE DRIVING THIS HALLOWEEN

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Little ghost and goblins will be out on the hunt for some candy on Halloween. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers and trick or treaters to keep an eye out for each other.

“That’s just the fun of Halloween, dressing up, going out and getting candy” Jay Kisat, one parent said.

Children in spooky costumes is a familiar sight on Halloween. However, according to the MODOT Halloween costumes can be difficult for drivers to see at night.

Folks said they are avoiding certain roads ahead of tomorrow’s festivities because of this.

“I’ll probably say Mount Auburn, [in Cape Girardeau], most likely there will be a lot of trunk or treating with the churches” Andrew Jones, said.

“We usually try to stay in the house, the kids are all out and let them run” one driver said.

“I just think people need to be overly cautious whenever they are driving downtown especially on Halloween” Kailey Spinks said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween

Jon Nelson with MODOT’s states, “In dark conditions with an influx of pedestrians, many of them children, Halloween night has the potential to result in increased risks”

Those who do plan to participate in events Sunday said they plan to take extra precautionary steps.

“Glow sticks, flashlights attached to your wrists so you can see the ground, you’re not tripping over stuff and cars can also see you” Kisat said

“Wear light-colored clothes so people could see you. It’s going to be getting dark and they’ll be out, they need that so people can see them” one driver said.

MODOT advises drivers avoid distractions like your phone, and pedestrians should keep a flashlight to make themselves as visible as possible.

