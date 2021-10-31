Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 9 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 9 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, October 31.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 7
- Total cases - 12,378
- Total deaths - 167
Franklin County:
- New cases - 2
- Total cases - 7,510
- Total deaths - 107
