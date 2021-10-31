Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 9 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 9 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 9 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, October 31.(WIS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 9 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, October 31.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 7
  • Total cases - 12,378
  • Total deaths - 167

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 2
  • Total cases - 7,510
  • Total deaths - 107

