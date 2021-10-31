First Alert: cool with clear skies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Patchy fog during the morning hours will give way to a cool, dry Sunday.

The only active weather feature today will be a dry cold front working its way through the area.

This looks to bring a band of clouds and some northerly breezes, especially during the afternoon hours.

Brian Alworth says highs this afternoon should range from near 60 north to the upper 60s south but after today we’ve got a much cooler pattern on the horizon.

Trick or treat hours this evening will be mainly clear and chilly, but with winds settling down after sunset.

Cooler air oozing in from the north will make for a chilly first week of November.

A couple of weak weather systems will bring occasional clouds and even a chance of passing rain showers but right now it looks like there could be a little rain Monday night and again Wednesday night.

Highs look to be mainly in the 50s with lows in the 30s for most of the week.

Depending on sky cover there could be some frost this week most likely by Thursday or Friday mornings.

An upper system may bring warmer temps and showers by sometime next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.