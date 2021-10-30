SEMO reaches vaccination goal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and staff at Southeast Missouri States University received good news Friday. Almost a quarter of campus is vaccinated and will now receive a longer Thanksgiving break.

“This was only possible because of our students and employees.” Bruce Skinner, Student Life Associate VP said.

Southeast Missouri State University announced campus passing their goal of 70% of students and staff vaccinated by November 1st

“Classes will be cancelled during the week of Thanksgiving and the university will be closed” President Carlos Vargas said.

In a video message, President Vargas, keeps his promise with students and staff to extend Thanksgiving break to a full week in return of herd immunity.

Students shared their reactions to the news.

“I would definitely say relieved.” Sydney Flemming, Freshmans said.

“Happy and glad I get to have a week off” Libby Mcentire, Freshman said.

“It just kind of makes me feel safer knowing that everybody is vaccinated” Faith Hess, Freshman said.

Skinner said there were doubts if campus would hit that 70% mark at the start of the semester.

“As we were looking at peer schools, looking at our region, looking at our state, we were like ok we have 70% goal but there aren’t many places out there reaching that” Skinner said

He said SEMO has no future COVID-19 protocols set right now, but it’s possible the use of masks in classrooms may not be needed.

“That is decision we’ll look to make in December or January about what face covering requirements will be for the spring semester. That’s our nest step” Skinner said.

Students and alumni said they are glad to see campus look and feel like it did before the pandemic.

“Especially for SEMO students feeling safe on campus. If it helps people feel safe, I’m glad that they’ve done that” Cooper Smith, Alumnus said

“It’s not so much about the Thanksgiving break, I’m just glad people got vaccinated” Matthew Fisk, Junior said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.