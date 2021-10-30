SEMO Homecoming economic impact on local businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Homecoming is back at Southeast Missouri State University. After the pandemic cancelled events at last year, University leaders are getting ready for big crowds to return...and so are local business owners.

“We’re already sold out. So we know we’re going to have a full house, said Hahs.”

A full house at Courtyard by Marriott means all 91 rooms are booked this Homecoming weekend.

Sales Director Brandon Hahs says they’re excited to be a part of the festivities.

“SEMO, fall football, always directly impacts us here at the Courtyard. We have tons of families who stay here, Hahs said.”

And the goal is to keep them coming back, according to Cape Chamber C-E-O John Mehner.

“This is a great opportunity for all our local business establishments to really prove who they are and turn that on for this weekend. So that we can get the return visits from the alumni, said Mehner.”

And Mehner says, the financial impact reaches well beyond downtown Cape to businesses throughout the county.

“The University is so important to the region. And this is just another thing that happens as a result of the University that is beneficial to all of us, Mehner said.”

Back at Courtyard, Hahs say even local residents are still learning about what downtown Cape has to offer, including his hotel.

“And so there will probably be people down here that are normal Cape Girardeau people just experiencing the parade and get a chance to see the Courtyard. And we’ll get the chance to show it off, said Hahs.”

