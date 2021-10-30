Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for escapee

The escapee was last seen wearing a green jacket , black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.
The escapee was last seen wearing a green jacket , black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.(New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reported on Friday, October 29, at 4:50 p.m. that George Jones, escaped while in their custody.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department Jones was ordered by the court to turn himself in on a permit.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department said while Jones was turning himself in to the office he decided to run from the deputies.

The cases on Jones include possession of controlled substance, burglary, property damage, stealing and stealing a vehicle.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket , black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

He also still has on handcuffs and a leather belt restraint.

Jones was last seen in the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department area going toward Main Street.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department advises the public to not attempt to approach or capture Jones.

If you know his whereabouts or see him, please contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516 or Communications at 573-748-5226.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan (left) and Philip (right) Cooper were charged in connection with Jerry Ott's murder.
2 Campbell, Mo. men charged in connection with missing man’s murder
Troopers say the truck was stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies from the...
Mult. agencies led on chase involving stolen Mississippi Co. patrol truck that ended with officer-involved shooting
Robert “Robbie” Davault Jr. has two active warrants for his arrest.
Bollinger Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for standoff suspect
Officers responded to a shooting at McDonald’s in Murray at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
Shooting at McDonald’s in Murray under investigation, 1 injured
Heartland Football Friday on October 29.
Heartland Football Friday 10/29

Latest News

Troopers say the truck was stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies from the...
Mult. agencies led on chase involving stolen Mississippi Co. patrol truck that ended with officer-involved shooting
In Mississippi County a sheriff's truck was stolen.
Stolen sheriff's truck
Homecoming is back at Southeast Missouri State University.
SEMO Homecoming economic impact on local businesses
Jonathan (left) and Philip (right) Cooper were charged in connection with Jerry Ott's murder.
2 Campbell, Mo. men charged in connection with missing man’s murder