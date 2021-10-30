Investigation for deadly traffic crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police reported a deadly traffic crash on Friday, October 29, around 9:25 p.m.

The crash happened north on Forest Road and just south of Kedron Road.

According to the Illinois State Police for unknown reasons the driver left the road to the right in his 2005 White Dodge Stratus that made him forcefully hit a ditch and roll over.

The Illinois State Police said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Gallatin County Coroner.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old, Joseph Kopman, of Elizabethtown, Ill.

The crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

