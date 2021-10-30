Heartland Votes
Homicide investigation underway in Jefferson Co.

A homicide investigation is ongoing as of Friday, October 29.
A homicide investigation is ongoing as of Friday, October 29.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A homicide investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning, October 29, around 7:25 a.m.

Sheriff Dave Marshak is asking for the publics help with the investigation.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4400 block of East Four Ridge Road in the Imperial area.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old, James Rhodes, of imperial.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Rhodes was found near the road with severe injuries.

Rhodes was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office is not discussing the suspected manner of death at this time.

There also have been no arrest made.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Rhodes’ death or his whereabouts in the hours leading up to his death to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515 or email.

