First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

We’re still dealing with a big upper-level system….now spinning slowly away to the northeast where it will make for a windy and wet weekend. Our weather will be slowly improving….though the morning will be cloudy, chilly and damp. Patchy light rain and drizzle could linger into the morning hours but we’ll gradually dry out today from west to east…with some sunshine breaking through the clouds by afternoon. It will remain rather cool and breezy however, with afternoon temps in the 50s to low 60s. After a dry, chilly night, tomorrow will be nicer with mainly sunny skies, warmer temps and less wind. Halloween evening is still looking pretty nice, with clear and seasonably cool conditions and only light winds.

Forecast models are showing some disagreement regarding the weather next week. Monday starts out mild and dry, but we’ll gradually cool down through the rest of the week….with clouds and a chance of some light rain about mid-week. Some models are showing mixed precip and freezing temps next week, but this seems way too cold given the upper pattern. None the less, we could see official lows below 40 on a few mornings, with a chance of some scattered frost by late week.

