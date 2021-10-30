Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Nicer for Halloween......plus.....chance of some frost next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The big upper low that kept has kept our weather dreary and cool for a couple of days is now spinning into the northeast,  and we’re finally drying out and clearing out.  Skies should gradually clear from west to east overnight,  allowing daybreak temps to dip to around 40 degrees.  But Sunday will be a nicer day with mainly sunny skies, less wind, and milder afternoon temps.  A weak front will bring a few clouds later in the day,  but it should be dry and cool and quiet for trick-or-treat hours tomorrow evening.

The upcoming work week is looking mainly cool and dry.  A couple of weak weather systems may bring some clouds and light showers or sprinkles about mid-week, but rain chances have been trending lower.  However, it does look as though a shallow layer of cooler air will be filtering in from the north…..giving us highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for much of the week.  Will have to watch sky cover for the threat of some frost,  especially later in the week.

