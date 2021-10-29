Trigg Co., Ky. murder suspect caught in Calif.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky murder suspect was caught in California.

According to Kentucky State Police, James W. Gentry, Jr., 46, of Hopkinsville, was taken into custody in San Diego, Calif. by the United States Marshals.

He is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

Gentry was wanted on multiple charges including murder.

According to KSP, he was scheduled to be court in July, but removed his ankle monitor.

